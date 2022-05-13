President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (12), during live on social media, that the Armed Forces will not interfere in the elections. The statement was a response to the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, who earlier criticized attempts to discredit the Brazilian electoral system.

“I don’t know where he [Fachin] is taking away this ghost that the Armed Forces want to interfere in the Electoral Justice. There is no interference, nobody wants to impose anything, nobody wants to attack the polls, attack Democracy, none of that. No one is engaging in undemocratic acts. For the love of God! The transparency of elections, clean elections, transparent, it’s a matter of national security,” he said.

Hours earlier, during a visit to the TSE room where security tests are being carried out on electronic voting machines, Minister Edson Fachin criticized the attempts to raise suspicion about electronic voting machines.

“It is unarmed forces who are dealing with elections and, therefore, they concern the civilian population, which freely and consciously chooses their representatives. So, yes, dialogue, yes, collaboration, but the final word belongs to the Electoral Justice”, said Fachin.

Since last year, the Armed Forces have made up the Electoral Transparency Commission (CTE), created by the TSE itself, involving different bodies. The objective was to give even more transparency to the electoral process. Military members made a series of suggestions to the Court about the electoral process, some of which were accepted and others were not incorporated by the technical area of ​​the court.

“On October 2, we will have — Brazil will have — clean, safe, peaceful and secure elections. No one and nothing will interfere with the Electoral Justice. We do not accept any circumstance that prevents the Brazilian from speaking out”, said Fachin.