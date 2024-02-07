President | Sauli Niinistö declares the Diet opened for the last time

The festivities culminate in the evening with the National Ballet's Romeo and Juliet.

Parliamentary the opening of the Diet will be held today with festivities. Among other things, what kind of message is expected from the day's program Sauli Niinistö wants to convey in his last opening speech of the Diet to the parliament.

The opening celebrations begin with an ecumenical state service in Helsinki Cathedral. The bishop of the diocese of Espoo preaches in the service Kaisamari Hintikka.

After the church service, President Niinistö gives a speech to the parliament and declares the Diet open. Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) responds to the president's speech on behalf of the parliament.

After the speeches, the Speaker offers the opening coffees in the State Hall.

The festivities continue in the evening with the performance of Romeo and Juliet by the Finnish National Opera and Ballet.

The Parliament met already on Tuesday for its first plenary session of the spring session to elect the Speakers of the Parliament. Halla-aho will continue as chairman, as first deputy chairman Paula Risikko (kok) and as second vice-speaker Tarja Filatov (sd).

Last In 2010, President Niinistö spoke at the opening of the Diet about, among other things, the effects of NATO membership on Finland and the work of the parliament. He said that he thinks it is important that the central committees of the parliament, such as the defense committee and the foreign affairs committee, stay seamlessly up-to-date at all times.

When asked about NATO's nuclear weapons exercises, Niinistö answered to the media at the time that Finland is participating in them and in NATO's nuclear weapons planning. However, he pointed out that it does not mean, for example, bringing nuclear weapons to Finland.

Currently, the Nuclear Energy Act prohibits the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives in Finland, and Niinistö did not see a need for a change in the law.

“I'm not really at home with the idea that there are nuclear weapons in Finland,” he said as his personal opinion.

The coalition's presidential candidate Alexander Stubb has been of the opinion during the election exams that Finland must be ready to move nuclear weapons on its soil if necessary.

Correction 7.2. 7:40 a.m.: Niinistö gives his last opening speech to parliament, not his last speech to parliament.