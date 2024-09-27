President | Sauli Niinistö appeared at a football match – the audience was delighted by the show of skill

President|President Sauli Niinistö visited the Arto Tolsa arena.

President Sauli Niinistö honored KTP, the top team in the First League, with their presence.

Niinistö, 76, kicked the kickoff when KTP faced Käpylä Pallo on Friday night.

He gave the game tool a great ride with the leading edge favored by goal scorers and received resounding applause from the Kotkal audience.

Before the kick-off, the chairman of KTP Jukka Mustonen presented Niinistö with a club jersey with the name on the back Aaro and number 18.

Niinistön and Dr Jenni Haukion son Aaro was born in 2018.

Niinistö’s visit There was a small surprise in KTP’s match, because for example the club did not mention the matter in advance in their match preview.

For Niinistö, football is a close sport. He was the chairman of the Football Association in 2009–2012.

Niinistö’s relationship with KTP is also warm. He posed in the club’s scarf already during his first presidential election campaign in 2006.

The president’s arrival in Kotka could inspire the home team, which roared to a 3–0 lead in the first period. The game ended with a 7–2 victory for KTP and the Kotka team is firmly on the way to the Veikkausliiga.

According to Yle During his visit, Niinistö bought one share of Kotka futis oy. The company runs the KTP representative team. The price for the purchase was 100 euros.