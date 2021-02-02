THE MAYOR of Orihuela and other dignitaries welcomed Spain’s President Sanchez, as the new AVE rail link to Madrid officially opened.

A direct link to the capital should now take only two hours and 22 minutes on the high-speed connection from Orihuela.

Mayor Emilio Bascuñana described yesterday’s opening as a “historic milestone for the entire region of the Vega Baja.

HIGH PROFILE TRIO: Mayor Bascuñana, Pedro Sanchez and Ximo Puig

The ceremony welcomed President Sanchez to the ‘Miguel Hernández’ Station in Orihuela, along with the Valencian President, Ximo Puig and the Transport Minister, José Luis Ábalos.

Bascuñana stated the link, “meets a need in the region and [is] a great opportunity for tourism and development. “

In a veiled reference to historical objections, he commented, “It is an important achievement, despite everyone who did not support this project – but today we celebrate.”

OFFICIAL OPENING: at Orihuela’s ‘Miguel Hernández’ Station

Looking forward to further expansion, the mayor admitted he was involved with the service that will eventually connect Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja and the entire coastline.

His focus is not entirely on rail links, however, as he assured: “I have exposed the necessary improvements that we need for both the N-332, the N-340 and the AP7.

“In that regard, the Minister of Transport has committed to discussing all these pending issues,” admitted Bascuñana.

He lamented the fact that, because of Covid restrictions, other officials such as the President of the Alicante Provincial Council or the mayors of other Vega Baja municipalities could not attend.