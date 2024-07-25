The president of the Colombian Football Federation Ramón Jesurún adds a new problem after being arrested in the United States for being part of a fight in the final of the America Cup, just before the awards ceremony.

Jeshurun ​​and his son Ramon Yamil were brought before a court of the USA for an attack on an African-American woman who was part of the security at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Copa América final was held.

Ramon Jesurun is free.

Jesurun is required to be held accountable

Now Ramon Jesurun adds a new problem, Jennifer Pedraza, representative to the House of Representatives for Bogotá, sent a letter to Luz Adriana Camargo, Attorney General of the Nation, to request that the president of the Colombian Football Federation provide an accountability regarding the ticket reselling scandal that arose after the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“Unlike the businessmen representing Ticketshop, who were criminally convicted for the events for which the SIC issued the aforementioned resolution, Mr. Ramón de Jesús Jesurún Franco has not been convicted in relation to these events.

Is there any current criminal proceedings against Ramón de Jesús Jesurún Franco for the alleged commission of crimes?

Ramon Jesurun, president of the FCF.

On the other hand, he sent a letter to the Colombian Football Federation to clarify what happened in the Copa América final, where he was arrested along with his son.

“I, JENNIFER DALLEY PEDRAZA SANDOVAL, identified as I appear in my signature, as Representative to the Chamber for Bogotá and member of the Dignity and Commitment party in exercise of article 23 of the Political Constitution of the Republic of Colombia and in exercise of the functions of public control (section 7, article 6, Law 5 of 1992), present the following RIGHT TO PETITION.

In turn, as a citizen exercising the right to petition and access public information, enshrined in articles 20, 23 and 74 of the Political Constitution, regulated by articles 9, 13 and subsequent articles of Law 1437 of 2011, by Law 1712 of 2014 and the reforms implemented in articles 1 and 9 of Law 2080 of 2021, I respectfully address you to guarantee the material development of my constitutional rights; I extend the following request:

This is the time for the judicial review of Ramón Jesurún j. and the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurúnn.

I. PETITION

1. REPORT each and every person who was part of the Colombian delegation during the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024, especially the people who received access to the final thanks to the Colombian Football Federation.

SUBMIT in Excel format the name, ID and position of all persons who received accreditation from the FCF.

“Please submit the emails sent to CONMEBOL requesting the accreditation of the federation delegation. Please send a copy of the emails in pdf format with the date of sending (sic)”, says the first part of the representative’s letter.

In the second fragment, Jénnifer Pedraza asks President Ramón Jesurún to explain why his children, his wife and part of his family were part of his delegation at the Copa América.

“2. REPORT why the wife, children and grandchildren of the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurún, were part of the Colombia delegation at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024,” he said.

