Three bills related to farmers have been passed in Parliament, but the political deadlock still remains. Opposition MPs had demanded to meet President Ramnath Kovind in protest against this. News agency ANI has given information by quoting sources that the President will meet five opposition leaders at 5 pm today. They have been given time for this.

After the Parliament approves the Agricultural Bills, the opposition will now approach President Ramnath Kovind. Opposition parties had sought time to meet the President on the issue of bills related to agriculture. Rashtrapati Bhavan has given time for this. The opposition will appeal to the President not to sign these Bills and send them back to the Rajya Sabha. With this the Rajya Sabha will also complain of suspension of eight members.

President's House allots time to opposition parties at 5pm to meet President Kovind over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders allowed to meet, owing to COVID19 protocols: Sources Opposition parties had earlier sought an appointment over the issue.

Mention MSP in law: Congress

The Congress says that the intention of the government is fine, then the MSP should be mentioned in the law. Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in the Lok Sabha said the government was attacking the federal structure. Party leaders say that the government is saying that these laws will not affect the MSP. The system of MSP will remain. He said that if his intention is right, he should guarantee it to the farmers. It should also be mentioned in the law that farmers will be given MSP.

Congress will go on the roads against agricultural bills

After the approval of the Parliament to the Agricultural Bills, Congress has now announced to go on the streets against these Bills. The party will agitate all over the country against these bills. With this, the party will collect signatures of two crore farmers from all over the country against agricultural bills. It will start from September 24.