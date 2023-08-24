Russian President Vladimir Putin promised this Thursday that the causes of the accident in the private plane in which the head of the Wagner Group was traveling would be investigated. Yevgueni Prigozhin, who crashed this Wednesday in central Russia.

“What is completely certain, and the head of the Investigation Committee informed me about this today (Thursday), is that they have begun the preliminary investigation of this event and it will be carried out exhaustively and will be carried out until the end,” he said. Putin when meeting with the interim leader of the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, annexed by Russia, Denis Pushilin, according to local agencies.

Putin, who met at the end of June in the Kremlin with Prigozhin after he led a failed armed rebellion exactly two months ago, stressed that the technical and genetic tests to be carried out by specialists will require “some time”.

“This is always a tragedy. Indeed, if they were there, and the first data says that the members of the Wagner company were there, I would like to emphasize that these people made a notable contribution to the common cause of the fight against the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine,” he said.

He added: “We remember it, we know it and we will not forget it.”

Portraits of Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) and Dmitry Utkin (right), who died in the plane crash.

Putin, who at the time had denied any relationship with Prigozhin, admitted Thursday that he had known him “for a long timesince the early 90’s.

“He was a person with a complicated destiny. He made serious mistakes during his life, but he achieved the necessary results for himself and, when I asked him, for the common cause, as in recent months,” he said.

He stressed that Prigozhin “was a talented man, a capable businessman and not only in our country, since he worked with results in Africa, he dedicated himself to oil, gas, precious stones, metal”.

He was a talented man, a capable businessman and not only in our country, since he worked with results in Africa

“From what I know, yesterday he had just returned from Africa. He met here with various public officials,” he said.

In turn, Putin conveyed his condolences to the relatives of the ten occupants who died on Wednesday in the Tver region when Prigozhin’s Embraer was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

Although the civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that Prigozhin was traveling in the crashed plane, The ten recovered corpses have not yet been able to be identified, since they were charred.

Place where the plane crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region.

Putin made these remarks when many analysts and independent media have suggested that he is behind Prigozhin’s death, who had last appeared this Monday in a video supposedly recorded from Africa.

The Russian leader accused him of treason when Wagner’s boss revolted and arrived with his troops some 200 kilometers from Moscow, but later received him in the Kremlin and agreed that he would transfer his mercenaries to Belarus.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With Efe