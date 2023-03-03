Russian companies operating within the framework of the state defense order and failing to comply with the deadlines for their obligations, in the event of the introduction of martial law, will be transferred to external management. At the same time, the rights of shareholders of such enterprises will be suspended. This is stated in the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday, March 3.

Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information. He amends the Law on Martial Law.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will appoint an external managing organization for enterprises that miss deadlines. The rights of shareholders and the powers of the governing bodies are suspended until martial law is lifted.

The Military Industrial Commission (MIC) of the Russian Federation was instructed to form a working group that will deal with issues related to the activities of companies involved in the implementation of state defense orders during martial law. In particular, the working group will form a position on the transfer of enterprises under external management, as well as determine new managers.

Earlier that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about the possibility of introducing martial law in some regions of the Russian Federation. He stressed that such issues are resolved by the head of state. He also noted that so far no decisions have been made.

Currently, martial law in the Russian Federation was introduced by presidential decree of October 19, 2022 in the territories of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

As for the disruption of the state defense order, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, spoke about this earlier, on January 10. According to him, “if necessary,” the Russian government will apply criminal penalties. Medvedev also announced the creation in Russia of a working group to control the production of weapons, military equipment and means of destruction.

Prior to that, on December 23, 2022, Putin called the most important task of the military-industrial complex (DIC) to provide all units and advanced units with weapons and ammunition in a short time. He stressed that in 2023 the state defense order should be completed in full.