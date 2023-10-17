President Putin hopes for Chinese support in ‘new world order’

Russian President Vladimir Putin pins his hopes on ‘good friend’ Xi Jinping. The two will meet in Beijing this week for a summit between participants in China’s ‘New Silk Road.’ Since the war in Ukraine, Russia is more dependent on China than ever. Both politically and economically. Experts therefore expect that the isolated Putin will urge Xi for support. But that will be quite a job.
Roland Smith
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#President #Putin #hopes #Chinese #support #world #order