Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a resolution on the formation in the Russian Federation of the Presidium of the Collegium of the Military Industrial Commission. As noted in decree Head of State on May 29, the presidium, which is being created to improve the activities of the Military-Industrial Commission, will be entrusted with the authority to make operational decisions.

The document on the official Internet portal of legal information states: “Assign to the Presidium of the Collegium of the Military Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation the authority to make operational decisions aimed at ensuring the implementation of the tasks and functions assigned to the collegium of the Military Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation.”

It was noted that the composition of the Presidium of the College of the Military-Industrial Commission will be approved by the Chairman of the College from among the members of the commission who fill the positions of the federal state civil service in the apparatus of the Government of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the commission will include Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Trutnev, plenipotentiaries of the President of the Russian Federation in all eight federal districts, as well as the head of the Main Directorate for Special Programs of the head of state (GUSP) Alexander Linets.

Colonel-General Vasily Tonkoshkurov will be the first deputy chairman of the board of the military-industrial complex, Andrey Tyulin, professor of the Academy of Military Sciences, has been appointed chairman of the scientific and technical council of the presidium. It will also include the head of the scientific and technical service of the FSB, Mikhail Mikhailov.

The Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation was formed in 1999 to organize state policy in the field of the military-industrial complex (MIC), military-technical support for the country’s defense, law enforcement and state security.

Earlier, on March 23, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting of the working group of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation to control the production of popular types of weapons, military, special equipment and weapons. During the meeting, Medvedev stressed the importance of fulfilling ten-day commitments in the military-industrial complex and the need to fill in the task that was not completed in 2022.

On March 25, Putin said that Russia’s military-industrial complex (MIC) production is rapidly expanding, over the same period the country will produce three times more ammunition compared to Western supplies to Ukraine.

Prior to this, on December 23 last year, Putin noted that the most important task of defense industry enterprises is to provide all units and advanced units with weapons and ammunition in a short time. The President of Russia also stated the importance of improving the characteristics of the equipment of fighters, taking into account the experience already gained. The Russian leader added that he also expects that in 2023 the state defense order will be completed in full.