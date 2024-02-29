President Putin announced the tragic consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to the Federal Assembly on Thursday, February 29, revealed the consequences of sending military contingents from NATO countries to Ukraine. According to him, they will be tragic.

They started talking about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine. We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country. Now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader pointed out that Western countries must understand that Russia also has weapons, and they can hit targets on their territory.

Putin stressed that Western intimidation threatens the world with a major conflict

According to the President of the Russian Federation, everything that the West is now scaring the whole world with “really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and therefore the destruction of civilization.”

See also Erdogan gives the green light to Finland's entry into NATO but maintains his veto on Sweden Don't they understand this? These are people who have not gone through difficult trials. They have already forgotten what war is Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to him, statements by Western countries about Russia’s alleged plans to attack Europe are nonsense. Putin claims that the West itself is hatching plans to strike Russian territory and send NATO troops to Ukraine.

Photo: Giuseppe Lami / Globallookpress.com

Thus, Putin responded to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that for security in Europe, Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is necessary, and also admitted that EU countries could send their soldiers to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, there is currently no consensus on the issue of sending troops to the country, but nothing can be ruled out in the future.

At the same time, almost none of the Western countries supported Macron’s idea. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Hungary, Germany, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain and other countries spoke out against the initiative. Macron’s statement on Ukraine was supported only by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry. “The initiative of yesterday’s meeting in Paris deserves attention,” wrote the head of the diplomatic department, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on social networks.

NATO expansion pushed Russia to new steps

During his speech, the Russian president announced plans to strengthen the country’s Armed Forces (AF) in the western direction due to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Related materials:

It is known that on February 26, the Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's entry into NATO. Hungary became the last alliance country to ratify Sweden's entry into the alliance. Sweden submitted an application to join NATO together with Finland in 2022 against the background of the outbreak of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Helsinki officially became a member of the bloc in April 2023.