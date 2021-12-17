Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, 17, that it will be “inadmissible” if the government fails to privatize Eletrobras and Correios in 2022. He repeated the assessment that Correios could become the largest company in Latin American logistics.

“We hope that in four years we will be able to sell two state-owned companies. It is not possible that a government that got elected on the promise of this could not sell two companies that are undercapitalized and cannot maintain their market share. The president (Bolsonaro) promised privatization and other Powers are preventing it”, complained Guedes, at an end-of-year press conference.

Mercosur and TEC

The Economy Minister highlighted the agreement this year for the first reduction in Mercosur’s common external tariff (TEC) since the creation of the bloc. “We are making a safe opening. We reduced the TEC by only 10% because we still have a high Brazil cost, as we have not been able to approve reforms such as the tax one”, he added.

Guedes even blamed the pandemic for the fact that his promises of a “cheap energy clash” have not yet occurred. “We formulated the proposals and came to covid. Energy would drop 40% in two years just after these new milestones came into effect. How can you blame the government for not having had a cheap energy shock, if the project was approved now?”, he asked.

Democracy

The economy minister repeated the assessment that 2021 was difficult, but said he was ending the year with great hope. “I would like to thank the team for the effort this year. And also thank the other Powers. Sometimes an actor goes overboard, which is normal. But Brazil is in a process of learning and improving its institutions. It would be better if democracy were less noisy, but it’s understandable,” he said at the end-of-year press conference.

Spending pressures

Guedes said that the government’s projection is for a primary deficit of 0.40% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but acknowledged that there are several political pressures for further increase in spending. “With the information we have today, the deficit forecast for next year is 0.40% of GDP. But you know it’s not going to stay there, politics is pushing the fence all the time. We are going to try to hold this fence”, he stated, at the end-of-year press conference. The ministry only allowed five questions from journalists.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?