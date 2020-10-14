Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the National Defense Course Association, live broadcast at 6 p.m.

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

President Niinistö will give his presentation without a pre-announced theme or title.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö will give a presentation at the National Defense Course Association’s event at Finlandia Hall shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday. HS shows it live.

Opportunity begins at 6 p.m., Chairman of the Board of the Association, President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemen with opening words.

Niinistö then speaks.

President Niinistö has not given a headline in advance about what he is talking about.

“This time the president is speaking freely. He has no theme or title, ”says the Office of the President of the Republic.

The speech is estimated to take about 15 minutes.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Transport The government is planning a scrapping premium next year for cars more than ten years old

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In