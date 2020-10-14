President President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the National Defense Course Association, live broadcast at 6 p.m.

President Niinistö will give his presentation without a pre-announced theme or title.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö will give a presentation at the National Defense Course Association’s event at Finlandia Hall shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday. HS shows it live.

Opportunity begins at 6 p.m., Chairman of the Board of the Association, President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemen with opening words.

Niinistö then speaks.

President Niinistö has not given a headline in advance about what he is talking about.

“This time the president is speaking freely. He has no theme or title, ”says the Office of the President of the Republic.

The speech is estimated to take about 15 minutes.