President President Niinistö proposes a summit in Helsinki in the spirit of the Ethics

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö proposes a summit in Helsinki in the spirit of the 1975 Security Council. The Arctic meeting could, according to the president, cool the heated spaces between the great powers.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö offers Finland’s help in cooling the heated feelings of the great powers. Helsingin Sanomat In an article he wrote for the Guest Pen column Niinistö returns to his proposal for an Arctic summit. According to him, the meeting would be useful in climate matters, but also in easing military tensions in the region.

According to the President, the Arctic entity would provide a suitable cool framework for discussions even in hotter atmospheres. For he refers to the tightening of the powers of the great powers, as evidenced by recent evidence. A meeting between the United States and China just over a week ago in Alaska went into mutual prosecution. Recently, the President of the United States Joe Biden called in a television interview President of Russia Vladimir Putinia to kill.

Niinistö writes that he has followed developments with concern. “Discipline has become familiar in civic debates: as the rounds grow, the spiral of harsh speech deepens and the pace becomes dangerous. That should not happen in state relations. ”

According to Niinistö, however, the international situation is not necessarily as bad as it seems, as solutions are also being sought behind the façade. In this situation, Finland may be in a position to act as a mediator, as we have a direct dialogue with all the great powers.

That is why President Niinistö ends up making a new opening in his writing: he proposes that the 50th anniversary of the OSCE meeting in Helsinki in 1975 be made an international summit in 2025 in the spirit of Helsinki.

Helsinki The OSCE meeting was seen as an important step in easing tensions between the great powers. The constructive atmosphere of the meeting became known as the “spirit of Helsinki”. Later, the human rights treaties of the meeting were thought to have made a significant contribution to the opening up and eventual collapse of the Soviet Union.

“We live again in the midst of great tensions. Instability is increasing. The progress of democracy has stalled, even declined. The world has an urgent need to increase security, cooperation and trust, ”Niinistö writes.

“In four years’ time, the celebration would be a good time to bring the spirit of Helsinki back to the world. Once again, a positive spiral is needed, a precious foundation of the OSCE, respecting the values ​​of freedom, democracy and rights. ”

Niinistö writes that he hopes to be able to follow the Helsinki Summit to his home sofa. His second presidency will end in 2024.

Read the entire Niinistö article: Guest pen: Arctic coolness and the spirit of Helsinki