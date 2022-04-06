Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President President Niinistö comments on the security efforts in the framework dispute during his visit to Tornio: “If ever so now”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Niinistö will visit the Syväkangas School in Kemi and the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio.

President Sauli Niinistö visited Kemi and Tornio on Wednesday.

During his visit, he visited the Syväkangas School in Kemi and the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio. The topic of the school visit was the prevention of bullying.

At the end of the visit, Niinistö said at a press conference in Tornio that he was “very happy” about his school visit and said that he was impressed by the Finnish youth.

Niinistö according to the world, the news is currently infinitely alarming and said it will reach young people as well, far from unnecessarily much.

“Our parents need to make sure that the news doesn’t start to control young minds too much,” Niinistö said.

The president also briefly commented on the government’s decisions in Tuesday’s framework debate to allocate more money to security.

“If ever, now they’re in place.”

See also  Van Nistelrooij dares to take it as head coach at PSV

#President #President #Niinistö #comments #security #efforts #framework #dispute #visit #Tornio

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Donbas authorities ask citizens to flee in the face of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.