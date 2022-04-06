President President Niinistö comments on the security efforts in the framework dispute during his visit to Tornio: “If ever so now”

Niinistö will visit the Syväkangas School in Kemi and the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio.

President Sauli Niinistö visited Kemi and Tornio on Wednesday.

During his visit, he visited the Syväkangas School in Kemi and the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio. The topic of the school visit was the prevention of bullying.

At the end of the visit, Niinistö said at a press conference in Tornio that he was “very happy” about his school visit and said that he was impressed by the Finnish youth.

Niinistö according to the world, the news is currently infinitely alarming and said it will reach young people as well, far from unnecessarily much.

“Our parents need to make sure that the news doesn’t start to control young minds too much,” Niinistö said.

The president also briefly commented on the government’s decisions in Tuesday’s framework debate to allocate more money to security.

“If ever, now they’re in place.”