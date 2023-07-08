Although he is not a man of routines, Gustavo Petro had more or less automated what he did in the morning. He would wake up ―late by Colombian standards― and receive a phone call from Laura Sarabia, who had already been up for two or three hours. The Chief of Staff told him everything he needed to know, reviewed the headlines in the press, explained the events that awaited him during the day, such as the electoral campaign. While he ate breakfast he took a tour of Twitter, where he has 6.8 million followers. From then on, the days became a roller coaster ―crisis, hurricanes, bravado by the ELN, trouble in Congress― that Sarabia solved as she could. They could be in Boyacá and suddenly take the helicopter to go to the other end of the country. She was the shadow and he was delighted. He felt safe in his hands. However, on June 2 this entente was broken. With all the pain, he made her resign over a convoluted matter of polygraphs and wiretapping. Overnight he was left alone, without his crutch, her support.

In this month that has passed, Petro has had to rebuild his circle of trust. It has not been easy for him, accustomed to Sarabia’s serene demeanor. No one has occupied his office, but the void he has left has been filled by four advisers. The main one is Carlos Ramón González, a personal friend of the president. Since April, he has held the position of director of the administrative department of the Presidency of the Republic (Dapre), the entity that manages the internal bureaucracy. Right now, according to sources at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence, no one has more influence than him. He has become Petro’s shadow, a clueless man, with the air of a philosopher, who sometimes finds it hard to put his feet on the ground.

Both are united by a guerrilla past. González met the M-19, the urban and provocative guerrilla that astonished the entire country with spectacular actions, such as the theft of Simón Bolívar’s sword. He was a bodyguard for Jaime Bateman, the founder, a charismatic leader nicknamed El Flaco, who died in a plane crash in the Darien jungle. Petro belonged to the armed group, but he was not a true man of arms. Myopic and thin, he was arrested for carrying propaganda on him. He assures in the book One life, many lives, which collects his memories, that he was tortured. González is not the only ex-guerrilla who has been given a position of responsibility. The discreet and elusive Manuel Alberto Casanova was placed in charge of the National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), the Colombian secret service. Casanova, a graduate in philosophy from the Universidad de los Andes, played the same role in the M-19. He has spent a lifetime hidden in the shadows.

The proximity of the director of Dapre to the president has meant that his number 2, Luz Aida Gómez, integrates the circle of trust. In a similar way, Sarabia came to the position of power that he held at the end. She was the secretary of Armando Benedetti, the campaign manager of the left-wing pact led by Petro. The three of them -Petro, Benedetti and Sarabia- spent the entire campaign together. Sarabia went from managing Benedetti’s agenda to splitting and doing the same with Petro’s. That joined them on fire. Once the president wanted her close to her, literally, in the office next to her, and he sent Benedetti to Caracas, to act as ambassador to Venezuela.

Benedetti was also forced to resign for the same matter that took Sarabia away, but before that happened he called her frequently to give her his opinion – not very good – of the decisions made by the Government. Benedetti, who had a direct line with Petro through a Japanese chat, Line, exerted her influence through her. So the president not only lost his number two, but also a man who in the end showed an explosive and unreliable character for Petro’s interests, but who knew Congress and called opposition parties from Caracas to reach majorities that managed to approve the reforms.

Next to the president, the lawyer Vladimir Fernández, his legal secretary, has also settled. They depart almost daily. Fernández is in charge of studying the legal framework in the Constitution of the reforms and their proposals. His presence is much more important than you might think a priori. Petro trusts him and has had him by his side since 2011, when he won the mayoralty of Bogotá, and now he included him in the team connecting with the outgoing administration. The president defended him in public when he was accused of irregularities in a contract while he was an official in Huila. Later that measure was revoked, but it became clear that Petro stood up for him, something unusual for the president. Along the way he has left a few political corpses. He often points out that power changes people, transforms them, he is very sensitive to the way he acts around him.

Petro has also had to deal with the resignation of Germán Gómez, the journalist who was in charge of communication. Goméz, who had more than 20 people in his charge, resigned citing personal reasons, but the reality is that he did not feel heard. The president informs through Twitter without any kind of method and that has caused more than one fire. A recurring criticism from Petro’s environment has been that he does not know how to communicate the achievements of his government, which gets entangled and disperses. Petro is like that for better and for worse. Gómez has tried to fix it, but has found a lot of resistance. He has also felt interference from other people close to the president, who wanted to tell him how to do his job. He has been replaced as interim by someone from his team, the veteran journalist María Elena Romero, who has worked in the Bogotá City Hall, Rcn Tv, the newspaper Time and at the United Nations as project coordinator.

Behind these four people who manage Petro’s day-to-day life ―Luz Aida Gómez, Vladimir Fernández, Carlos Ramón and María Elena Romero― there are other heavyweights who have their absolute confidence. Petro regularly talks with David Racero, the young president of the Colombian House of Representatives, with whom she also chats on Line. One of the key issues, that of peace, has been entrusted to another discreet man, Danilo Rueda, and to Senator Iván Cepeda, a reliable politician with extensive experience and knowledge of the country and the armed groups. In this list we must also include the foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, 80, who keeps his secrets ― Leyva is slippery with the press.

The new environment has been entrenched around a president who has abandoned the centrism of his first months, who has thoroughly remodeled his government and who does not want half-hearted reforms, but rather those that he has had in mind for years, since he one day he had a premonition that he could be president of this country. Those who know him assure that he will die with his ideas, that his presidency will be as he wants or not. Those around him, the Praetorian Guard, will embark with him on this uncertain journey.

