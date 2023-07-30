The Colombian National Team made history this Sunday by defeating Germany 2-1 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The attacker Linda Caicedo and the defender Manuela Vanegas were in charge of scoring the great goals with which the national team defeated Germany for the first time in a Senior World Cup.

With unwavering defensive solidity, those led by Nelson Abadía stood up against Germany and played without fear. After the agonizing triumph, the messages on social networks did not wait.

Radamel Falcao García, Colombian soccer idol, congratulated the women’s warriors for their feat. And the emotion was so great that the president himself Gustavo Petro celebrated the victory on social networks.

“Thank you, women. The women’s soccer team makes Colombia shine. For the first time, the budget presented to Congress supports women’s soccer,” she said through her Twitter account. And the commented message aroused immediate reactions, such as that of the player Carolina Pineda, from the finalist América de Cali.

“What is the budget?”asked the flyer.

Carolina Pineda and Gustavo Petro. Photo: Twitter Screenshots

The reality behind Gustavo Petro’s message for the historic triumph of the Women’s National Team

The president participated in the tribute to the youngsters of the Under-17 National Team.

This Saturday, July 29, the Government of Gustavo Petro, headed by the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, settled in Congress on project of the General Budget of the Nation for the next year.

According to the document presented, the total budget for the Ministry of Sport will be 1,312,540,142,323 Colombian pesos.

In this sense, the 38.6% increase in the resources for said portfolio, since in the 2023 budget a value of 946 billion pesos was stipulated.

And although for the first time it stands out that the budget for Ministry of Sports exceeds one billion pesos, in the document filed It is not discriminated how much will go to women’s soccer.

Therefore, it remains to wait for the approval of the budget and the subsequent allocation of resources.

Ministry for Mindeporte in 2024.

