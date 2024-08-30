This Friday, August 30th, Javier Acostaa Millonarios fan, died after receiving the euthanasia who asked to rest definitively from the rigors of a terminal cancer. He President Gustavo Petro He spoke after the farewell tribute to the fan.

Acosta, who was 36 years old, battled for five years against a bacteria that he contracted in a swimming pool and that caused his cancer.

The fan received the support of thousands of blue fans in Colombia, who praised the young man’s bravery and sent him a lot of strength for the decision he voluntarily made a few days ago.

Hundreds of fans of the ‘Embajador’ team, especially from the Comandos Azules group, in which Acosta participated, arrived at the San Ignacio Hospital in the country’s capital to say goodbye to the young man, who left around noon to go to the place where professionals carried out the procedure.

President Petro’s message

Through his account on the social network X, President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity with the case of Javier Acosta.

“A touching gesture of solidarity from the young people of the football fan base. They remind us that all Colombians are children of the revolutionary slogan that waves around the world: ‘Freedom, equality and solidarity,'” wrote the Head of State.

Acosta said this week that he had to use a wheelchair for ten years after an accident he suffered. Later, he contracted a bacteria in a swimming pool and the complications to his health became noticeable over time: he suffered from bone damage.

“The bacteria is a yeast that feeds on even antibiotics. Right now I’m on three antibiotics. They took blood from me, a test here, a test there, and they found that the bacteria moved further and further until it reached not only the bone, but also the tissues, and I have it in my blood,” he said in a video.

Acosta’s life hopes began to fade a few weeks ago when he was diagnosed with blood cancer.Due to the intense suffering and accelerated deterioration of his health, the Millonarios fan made the decision to undergo euthanasia.

The young fan leaves behind a daughter, who fully understood and accepted the decision her father made.

