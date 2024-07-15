President Gustavo Petro congratulated the Colombian team for finishing runner-up in the Copa America. The ‘tricolor’ lost the final against Argentina tonight by 1-0 in extra time.

According to the criteria of

The head of state published a message through his X account, in which he highlights the participation of the national team in the competition.

“Big congratulations to the Colombian team, the country of beauty has shown that it has one of the most beautiful football teams in the world and will continue to grow with future victories. “Forward Colombia,” said the President.

Huge congratulations to the Colombian team, the country of beauty has shown that it has one of the most beautiful football teams in the world and will continue to grow with future triumphs. Go Colombia. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 15, 2024

As you may recall, President Petro ordered a civic day for this Monday, July 15, following the national team’s arrival at the Copa América final.

The Copa America final was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where there were riots because fans tried to enter without paying a ticket.

Singer Shakira performed a show during the halftime of the match and Karol G sang the Colombian national anthem.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS