After resigning, the government declared that Thuong had “negatively impacted” the reputation of the Communist Party and the state

The Communist Party of Vietnam accepted this Wednesday (20 March 2024) the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong. The government stated that the politician violated rules and that “the deficiencies negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the party, the State and him personally”. Thuong only spent 1 year in the position.

Vietnam is a one-party country. The president, despite the strong ceremonial representation, does not lead the Executive's decisions, remaining behind the prime minister and general secretary of the Communist Party. The information is from the international news agency Reuters.

Thuong's resignation came days after the arrest of a former leader of Quang Ngai province, accused of corruption, who was in office while the president was head of the party in the region.

According to information from ReutersRecently, Vietnam's secretary general, Nguyen Phu Trong, founded an intensive anti-corruption campaign in the country. Thuong was considered close to the leader and was nominated as his successor to the position.