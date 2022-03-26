Tashkent (WAM)

His Excellency Shavkat Mirzaev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, awarded His Excellency Eng. Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, the Order of Friendship, in appreciation and appreciation for the efforts made by His Excellency to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

This came during the reception of the Uzbek President Suhail Al Mazrouei, who conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highness’ wishes for further progress and advancement for the government and people of Uzbekistan.

His Excellency the Uzbek President also conveyed his Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the UAE leadership and its people further prosperity and development.

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure headed the country’s delegation participating in the first Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), and the participating country’s delegation included Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qamzi, the country’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, Muhammad Jamil Al Ramahi – CEO of Masdar, and a number of officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, international cooperation and economy And energy and infrastructure, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and representatives of the relevant authorities.