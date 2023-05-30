President of Uruguay pins Lula’s speech on Venezuela

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou criticized the assessment that Venezuela is the victim of a narrative | Photo: André Coelho/EFE

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou has been critical of Venezuela and said he was “surprised” to see the Venezuelan government being said to be a “narrative”. In a video posted on his Instagram and quickly deleted, Lacalle Pou also criticized the creation of new institutions.

During a closed meeting of the Meeting of Presidents of South America, this Tuesday (30), the Uruguayan president criticized, without naming names, the speech of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “I was surprised when it was said that what happened in Venezuela is a narrative. You know what we think about Venezuela and the government of Venezuela,” Lacalle said in the footage.

Last Monday (29), after a bilateral meeting with the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, Lula stated that the Venezuelan government is “a victim of a narrative of anti-democracy and authoritarianism”.

The Uruguayan president also took a stand against the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), a group that Lula has been trying to reactivate since he took office for his third term.

Upon arriving at the Itamaraty Palace, this Friday morning, the Uruguayan president was asked if the group “was a good idea” and shrugged off the question. Lacalle Pou had already said that he “maintained his opinion on Unasur”, the group that he was responsible for leaving Uruguay. In the video that aired on his Instagram, he states: “no more institutions”.