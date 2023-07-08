President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Zmeiny Island. On July 8, he announced this in his Telegram channel by posting a video.

In the footage, the Ukrainian leader arrives on the island in a speedboat along with the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Zelensky and Yermak are accompanied by several military men with machine guns. Zelensky and Yermak themselves landed on the island in body armor.

Zelensky’s trip was timed to coincide with the 500-day start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

On June 30 last year, the Russian Armed Forces completed tasks on Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea and withdrew the garrison stationed there.

The next day, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would definitely try to enter Serpent Island, because in the absence of real ones, they need at least media victories. Then he noted that this action would be expensive.

The head of the press center of the operational command “South” of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, said on July 4 that the territory of the island was returned to the jurisdiction of the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine set the national flag of the country there. But on the same day, Gumenyuk admitted that the information about the appearance of the flag on Snake Island was a lie. On the air of the American television channel CNN, she explained that the flag was dropped from a helicopter. The head of the press center asked to take her words about the raised flag “metaphorically”.

Later, on July 7 last year, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov confirmed that Kyiv attempted to plant a Ukrainian flag on Zmeiny Island, but the Russian military launched a missile attack on the island.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

