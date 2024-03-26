The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, described this Tuesday, March 26, as a “sick and cynical beast” his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after he again accused Ukraine of being, in some way, behind the attack on a concert hall in Moscow despite having been claimed by the Islamic State.

“Putin spoke to himself again today, which was broadcast on television. Once again, he accused Ukraine. Sick and cynical beast,” Zelensky said in his traditional nightly speech published on the social network X.

Everyone is a terrorist, except himself, even though he has been fueling terror for two decades

According to the Ukrainian president, in Putin's mind “everyone is a terrorist, except himself, even though he has been fueling terror for two decades.”

“Putin is the greatest showcase for terror. Him and his special services. When he disappears, so will he demand terror and violence“he stressed.

Zelensky specifically used the word “window”, the same one used by the head of the Kremlin and the security apparatus of the Russian Presidency to claim that Ukraine provided the terrorists of the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall last Friday, a space to escape from Russia to the neighboring country across the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Putin said last Monday, during a meeting with members of the Government and security forces, which was broadcast live on television, that The attack was committed by “radical Islamists”but he still believes that there is a black hand behind it that he attributed to Ukraine and its Western allies, especially the United States.

EFE

