KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had a “long and significant” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hoped it would boost relations with Beijing.

“Had a long and meaningful phone conversation with … President Xi Jinping,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. “I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a strong impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”

He did not immediately provide any further details.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk)