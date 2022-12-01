Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky lashed out at Elon Musk’s peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine and recommended the owner of Tesla and Twitter to travel to his country.

Musk created a stir last October when he tweeted a proposal for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine to end the devastating fighting.

the billionaire He suggested that the Crimean peninsula remain an integral part of Russia, organizing new referendums in the Ukrainian regions “annexed” by the Russians, and neutral country status for Ukraine.

At an event hosted by The New York Times, Zelensky appeared to heavily mock Musk’s proposal by saying that he should visit Ukraine.

“I think someone has influence over him or is drawing conclusions on his own,” Zelenski said via video link, referring to Musk.

“If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine and see for yourself.” Zelensky declared. “And then he tells me how to end this war, who started it, and when it can end.”

The Tesla and SpaceX founder launched a poll among his more than 100 million Twitter followers in October about his peace proposal.

Zelensky responded with his own poll on the social network, asking “Which @elonmusk do you like best?”, with the options “the one who supports Ukraine” and “the one who supports Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 under the pretext of “denazifying” the pro-Western country, has called on kyiv to negotiate an end to the conflict.

But Zelensky assured that he will never negotiate with Russia while Putin is in power.

Russia has occupied the Crimean peninsula since 2014 and has unilaterally annexed four Ukrainian regions: Kherson and Zaporizhia in the south, and Lungansk and Donetsk in the east.

However, the Russian Army does not fully control militarily any of these territories, in which heavy fighting is currently taking place.

The bombardments in Ukrainian territory have put the population on maximum alert.

Musk-owned SpaceX is funding the operation of Starlink internet service in Ukraine, where it has become a digital lifeline for soldiers and civilians amid Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Musk, who had threatened to remove these services from the internet, later backed down, though he acknowledged that the company was losing money from this activity.

Zelensky also said, speaking at the meeting, that he did not believe there was an immediate threat that Russian President Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons as the war entered a new phase of winter fighting.

He specified that the risk of Putin using nuclear weapons was not his biggest fear, and should not be the West’s biggest fear. “I don’t think he uses nuclear weapons,” Zelensky said, “this is my opinion,” the New York newspaper quoted.

Instead, Western democracies should be more concerned with Putin’s expansionist military ambitions, he said. If his army manages to conquer parts of Ukraine, he warned, other neighboring democracies could be next.

