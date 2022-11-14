President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson. It is reported with reference to eyewitnesses Reuters.

It is noted that upon arrival in the city, the head of the republic spoke to the Ukrainian security forces.

Earlier it became known that after the entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kherson, the Associated Press published a photo of residents of the city tied to lampposts.

Before that, it was reported that the Ukrainian authorities decided to prevent the work of journalists in Kherson. In particular, they took away work permits from employees of CNN and SkyNews channels.