World champion Spain It also won the first women's Nations League in European football after beating France 2-0, this Wednesday in the final in Seville, and continues to add arguments to dream of Olympic gold.

La Roja added the second title in its history after the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, thanks to the goals of the Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí (32) and Mariona Caldentey (53).

Encouraged by the qualification for the Paris Olympic Games, which they achieved on Friday after earning their ticket to the final of this tournament, La Roja also ended the curse that followed them against the French team, which they had never managed to beat in their 13 previous matches.

Ceferin, in the spotlight

Spain women's team.

Before each player collected the Gold medal that accredits them as champions of the Nations League and that the captain Irene Paredes will lift the trophy, Aitana Bonmatí She received the award that distinguished her as the most valuable player in the final.

The person in charge of presenting him with the trophy was the president of UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, who received the player, a Barça midfielder, with enthusiasm. So much so that she almost emulates the former president of the RFEF, Luis Rubialeswhen he presented the Gold medal to Jennifer Hermoso after winning the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and giving him a kiss on the mouth that sparked a global controversy.

Ceferin threatened to give Aitana two kisses on both cheeks. The UEFA president stopped and everything ended in a loving hug, while he addressed him a few words of congratulations.

In any case, Ceferín's gesture did not escape social networks and has gone around the world.

