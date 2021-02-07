In Turkmenistan, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of independence, a tribune for parades, a nursery for the Alabayevs and a hotel for 33 billion rubles, named in honor of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will be built. The cost of some objects was revealed by journalists, Chronicle of Turkmenistan reports.

Television showed footage of a meeting with the president, who was shown slides with facilities under construction. They indicated the customer, contractor, terms and cost of construction. Previously, this information was not published in the public domain.

A number of projects worth $ 1.37 billion will be built by the French Bouygues Bâtiment. Among them – the government tribune for receiving parades in Ashgabat, the Center for International Receptions, the building of the bank “Turkmenbashi”, as well as the “Arkadag” hotel. The construction of the hotel is estimated at $ 448 million (33.6 billion rubles). “Arkadag” (“Patron”) is the official title of Berdymukhamedov.

In addition, the Turkmen company “Myradym” will build a nursery for the Alabaevs. Its full cost is unknown.