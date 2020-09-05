President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, for the sake of which the young officials were earlier aged, held a visiting session of the country’s Security Council this week. After the meeting, he and the heads of the military departments went to the training ground, where Berdymukhamedov, together with the ministers, fired at the targets. Having fired at targets with two different pistols, Berdymukhamedov blew up barrels standing nearby, shooting them from a multi-barreled machine gun – “minigun” mounted on the roof of an SUV.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that “for the successful fulfillment of combat missions, it is necessary to systematically engage in military-applied sports,” the Turkmen state information agency reports. TDH…

Users in the comments comment on the video with humor.

As “FACTS” wrote, last year Berdimuhamedov sang a song about his beloved horse Rovach during a concert dedicated to the Akhal-Teke Horse National Day. The Turkmen leader “read out rap” to the music written by his grandson Kerimguly. They performed at the concert as a duet – Kerimguly accompanied on keyboards and sang along to his grandfather.

