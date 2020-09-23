Turkey has once again raised the issue of Kashmir on the platform of the United Nations General Assembly. On the Kashmir issue once again, Pakistan’s friend Turkey spewed poison and said that Kashmir is still a burning issue. However, after the remarks of Turkish President Rajab Tayeb Erdoोan, the Indian government has reprimanded it. India termed Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdoआनan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir as “completely unacceptable” in a high-level discussion of the UN General Assembly that Ankara should respect the sovereignty of other countries and its own Policies should be considered in depth. We do not tolerate interference in internal affairs.

India’s permanent representative in the United Nations, T.S. Thirumurthy tweeted on Tuesday, ‘We heard the comments of the President of Turkey on the Union Territory of India, Jammu and Kashmir. They are going to make extensive interventions in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should respect the sovereignty of other countries and consider its own policies deeply. ‘

In his recorded message in the general discussion at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Erdoआनan, referring to Jammu and Kashmir, said that the issue of Kashmir, which is also important for the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue. is. Steps taken to revoke special state status from Jammu and Kashmir have increased this problem further. He added that Turkey was in favor of resolving the matter through negotiations, under the drafts of the UN resolutions and in particular with the expectations of the people of Kashmir.

The President of Turkey, a close aide of Pakistan, also raised the issue of Kashmir in a high-level discussion in the General Assembly Room last year. India has been consistently rejecting the interference of third parties on the Kashmir issue and has said that all pending matters related to India-Pakistan relations should be resolved bilaterally.