Tunisia (Union)

Tunisian President Kais Saied stressed the need for the continuity of public facilities and “confronting everyone who seeks to strike social peace by all means,” stressing that no one is above the law.

The Tunisian president’s statements came in his meeting with Prime Minister Naglaa Boudin, with whom he discussed the general situation in the country, and the disruption of the functioning of a number of public facilities.

A statement by the Tunisian presidency said, “The disruption of public facilities has had a great impact on Tunisians.”

Saeed warned that the state apparatus “will not remain idle in front of anyone who tries to harm it.”

He stressed that “the state, as much as it is keen on rights and freedoms, is also keen on applying the law and preserving institutions and the right of Tunisians to security and a decent life.”

In addition, the Transport Union in Tunisia, which is affiliated with the General Labor Union, announced yesterday the suspension of the open strike, which was launched by the state transport company the day before.

The union stated in a statement that it had decided to resume its work normally, “out of patriotic sense and out of consideration for the people.”

The statement added, “The suspension also comes after agreeing to pay a financial bonus no later than January 16.”

The union pointed out that the rest of the points are included in the telegram of the sectoral strike, which is expected to take place on the 25th and 26th of January.

Yesterday, a strike by the workers of the Tunis Transport Company paralyzed the transport movement in the capital, while hundreds of workers gathered in the government square in the “Kasbah”.