His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the World Muslim Communities Council, discussed, during his meeting with His Excellency Dr. Osama Al Sayed Al Azhari, Egyptian Minister of Endowments, ways to enhance community awareness of the pivotal role played by women in various areas of life, whether cultural, religious or social.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Council of Muslim Communities’ participation in the activities of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was launched in Cairo on Sunday under the title “The Role of Women in Building Awareness.”

The conference, which is organized under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, is the first for female preachers, with the participation of about 60 countries and more than 100 figures, including ministers, muftis, and representatives of Islamic bodies, councils, and institutions around the world, and witnesses a large international presence of scholars from all over the world.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, participated in the opening of the conference, which was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Osama Al Sayed Al Azhari, Minister of Endowments in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The conference comes within the framework of the efforts of the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments to enhance community awareness of the pivotal role played by women.

The conference will discuss six themes: “The role of women in building religious awareness, the role of women in building cultural awareness, the role of women in serving society, the role of women in building the family and raising children, the Egyptian experience in empowering women, and the role of women in promoting the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, and making and building peace.”