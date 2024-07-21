President of the United States | CNN: Biden’s withdrawal is extraordinary, the last time Lyndon B. Johnson did the same

President of the United States|President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential election as a first-term sitting president is exceptional, reports CNN.

US media According to CNN Joe Biden is the first sitting president to withdraw from the presidential election in decades. The last time something similar happened in 1968, when the Democratic president Lyndon B. Johnson decided not to apply for the next season.

Johnson did not seek a second term because his popularity was very low after his first term as president. The reason for Johnson’s decline in popularity was above all his decisions related to the Vietnam War.

He decided to retire instead of waiting for the next season.

Biden’s withdrawal, however, happened much later than Johnson’s in the campaign, CNN says.