The president of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, threw a bucket of cold water on anyone thinking about a possible reform of the Security Council, requested by the secretary-general himself and a growing number of countries, this Thursday (28). of the organization’s 193 members, including Brazil and the United States.

In a press conference to take stock of the recently ended High Level Week, Francis acknowledged that “it is necessary to reconsider the structure” of the council, the highest decision-making body of the UN, which has five permanent members with veto power (U.S. , Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom), but ruled out short-term changes.

“It is not a simple task to reform the council,” said Francis. “We are not going to wake up tomorrow and see that the council has been reformed, [pois] it is an ongoing process, led by Member States.”

So far, the main problem has been the fact that the five largest powers, although they recognize the need for reform, are not willing to give up the right of veto or to extend it to other countries with great global political weight.

This has been clear since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, as Russia vetoed several measures related to the conflict in the collegiate.

“The letter [da ONU] clearly defines the role of the Security Council, and what we need is a council that serves its purpose, capable of executing its mandate, however long the process may be,” Francis added.

Regarding the possibility of increasing his own powers to give himself the prerogative to override the council’s veto in a special session of the General Assembly – as proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – Francis also ruled out this possibility, recalling that his powers are exclusively those given to it by the Member States themselves.

Last week, during the general debate of the UN General Assembly, American President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended the reform of the Security Council.

“We need to be able to break the impasse that often impedes progress and blocks consensus in the council. We need more voices, more perspectives at the table. The United Nations must continue to preserve peace, prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering. And we welcome nations that strive to lead new ways of seeking new advances on difficult issues,” Biden said.

Lula said that the Security Council “has been progressively losing its credibility”.

“This fragility arises in particular from the actions of its permanent members, who wage unauthorized wars in search of territorial expansion or regime change,” he said, without mentioning Russia.

“Your paralysis [do conselho] It is the most eloquent proof of the need and urgency to reform it, giving it greater representativeness and effectiveness”, said Lula. (With EFE Agency)