Vsevolod Knyazev was dismissed by a plenary vote of the highest justice entity after it was confirmed that he received bribes in exchange for judicial favors. This is a new case of the persecution that Kiev carries out to combat corruption in the country, one of the reasons why it is not accepted in the European Union, and which has included embezzlement of funds and diversions in the Ministry of Defense in the framework of war.

This Tuesday, May 16, the president of the Ukrainian Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was removed from office after he was arrested for allegedly being involved in a corruption scheme by receiving 2.7 million dollars in bribes in exchange for judicial favors. , as reported by the National Anti-Corruption Office (NABU).

The plenary session of the Justice entity resolved to remove it with a motion of censure, voted with 140 votes in favor and only two against. Along with Knyazev, a lawyer involved in the same web of irregularities was also arrested.

“The president of the Supreme Court has been arrested and steps are being taken to investigate other people for their involvement in a crime,” prosecutor Oleksandr Omelchenko explained at a press conference this morning.

This corruption network could be broader and reach other Ukrainian courts, said the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, the NABU added that among the beneficiaries of Knyazev’s proceedings would be Kostyantyn Zhevago, owner of the Finanzas y Créditos bank, who is a fugitive and whom France has refused to extradite.

This fact marks one of the most severe problems that the Ukrainian government seeks to combat: corruption, a deep-rooted evil since its independence in 1991 and which has been one of the main impediments to gaining access to the European Union.

🇺🇦| The National Anti-Corruption Office of Ukraine (NABU) has detained Supreme Court Chairman Knyazev for a bribe of nearly $3 million, Verkhovna Rada deputy Goncharenko said. pic.twitter.com/cddtgiWRAi – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) May 15, 2023



Systematic debauchery in Ukraine has even extended to shipping and handling at the Defense Ministry in the context of the war. The Government of Volodímir Zelenski has tried to ensure that international aid is not perverted or diverted by officials.

Last February an operation was carried out that included raids on members of the administration for their ties to an oligarch, with the former interior minister, Arsen Avakov, as the central objective. The Security Service said then that there were accusations of defrauding “the country’s economy and the stable operation of the Defense industrial complex.”

For Zelenski, the transparency of the State is a transcendental instrument to generate an image of credibility for the international community, of those who need resources and arms support to defend themselves against the Russian invasion.

In addition, it is necessary to reduce corruption on a large scale to create an adequate scenario to advance in joining the European Union. The community club is demanding that there be a low level of irregularities to allow new members.

It is a profound and necessary transformation that Zelenski aspires to, who emphasized this aspect during his presidential campaign. “The country will change during the war. If someone is not ready for change, then the State itself will come and help them to change”, David Arakhamia, pro-government parliamentary leader, emphasized months ago.

With EFE and AFP