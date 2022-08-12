President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, inviting him to visit the UAE in the context of his keenness to strengthen and deepen the bonds of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

This came during his reception in Locarno, Switzerland, with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where His Highness handed Cassis the written message.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for Switzerland’s development and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Swiss Confederation entrusted His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE continued progress and prosperity. During the meeting, they discussed the UAE-Swiss friendship and bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors of common interest, including economic, trade and investment. The two sides discussed the region’s issues and developments at the regional and international levels, and exchanged views on them.

Cassis stressed the close and distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and his country’s aspiration to enhance joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations with Switzerland in a way that benefits the peoples of the two friendly countries and serves their common interests.

After the meeting, the President of the Swiss Confederation accompanied His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on a visit to the Botanical Garden on the island of Brisacco, which is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Switzerland. They also attended the reception held within the framework of the Locarno Film Festival.

The two sides visited the headquarters of the Swiss Schindler Group for the production of elevators and escalators.