How did you feel about the content of this article?

A woman places a small Ukrainian flag on Independence Square in Kiev. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

The President of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Knyazev, was detained by the country’s authorities due to his alleged involvement in a case of receipt of bribes, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday (16) at a press conference in Kiev.

“The President of the Supreme Court has been detained and steps are being taken to investigate others for their involvement in a crime,” prosecutor Oleksandr Omelchenko told the press conference.

Several Ukrainian newspapers reported on Monday (15), citing official sources, that Knyazev had been arrested for having received bribes worth US$ 2.7 million (R$ 13.5 million approximately).

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Office of Ukraine also announced the discovery of a case “of large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court of Ukraine” related to “the receipt of undue benefits by the head” of the court and some judges.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, this is the biggest case of corruption in the judicial system ever recorded in Ukraine.

The local press points to the Ukrainian oligarch Kostyantyn Zhevago, who fled to France, as one of the beneficiaries of the alleged purchase of judges. The press office for Zhevago – whose extradition to Ukraine was rejected by France in March – denied the client’s involvement in the case.