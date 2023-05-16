The president of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Knyazev, was arrested on Tuesday in the framework of an investigation by a $2.7 million bribery caseannounced an anti-corruption authority.

“The head of the Supreme Court was arrested,” Oleksander Omelchenko, an anti-corruption prosecutor, told a news conference in kyiv.

“This is the biggest case” affecting the judiciary, declared the head of the national anti-corruption office, Sergei Krivonos.

Knyazev and a lawyer who was also detained They are accused of having received an amount of 2.7 million dollars (2.4 million euros) in bribery in exchange for judicial favors, according to the National Anti-Corruption Office of

Ukraine (NABU).

Both the NABU and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor They mention among the beneficiaries of these favors the owner of the bank Finanzas y Crédito, Kostyantyn Zhevagoa fugitive from Ukrainian justice whom France recently refused to extradite.

The corruption network may also spread to other Ukrainian courts, according to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

After his capture, The plenary session of the Ukrainian Supreme Court adopted this Tuesday, with 140 votes in favor and two against, a motion of no confidence against the until now president of this court, Vsevolod Knyazev, who is thus dismissed.

Ukraine has had serious corruption problems since its independence in 1991. The current administration has promised to act forcefully against this plague in order to modernize the country and for Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE