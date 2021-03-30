Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said that for the first time in the world, a rescue operation took place for a stranded container ship without unloading the cargo, and it went out without injuries or leakage of oils or petroleum materials.

He said in a press conference, that the channel has another challenge that it is working on as of this evening, which is to end the congestion process for the ships waiting in the canal that has been stuck because of the delinquent vessel “Evergiven”.

He also confirmed that the authority’s management and its workers work 24 hours a day to end the overcrowding, adding that lists and schedules have been prepared for guides on ships to implement their transit.

Rabei revealed that, until Tuesday morning, 113 ships will cross the canal from both sides, in order to ensure the goods in them and to ensure their safety, noting that the floatation of the delinquent ship was done professionally and without being hit by a single scratch or exposing its contents and goods to damage.

He said that the authority successfully completed the floatation process in a short period, explaining that the accident began last Tuesday, and the crisis was resolved on Monday and the navigation movement returned again. According to Arabic.

And he continued, saying that, for the first time in the world, a rescue operation took place for a container ship without unloading the cargo, and it went out without injuries or leakage of oils or petroleum materials, explaining that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi used to communicate with them daily to follow up the efforts to float.