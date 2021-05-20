ofFelix Durach shut down

Should people vaccinated against the coronavirus be exempted from the mask requirement? This is the demand made by the chairman of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Mainz – 41.5 million vaccine doses against the corona virus had been administered in Germany by Tuesday. This emerges from the vaccination dashboard of the Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute and thus corresponds to 38.1 percent of the population who have received at least one dose. 11.9 percent of the total population have already received their second vaccination, which is necessary for the vaccine to develop its full protection.

Coronavirus: Mask requirement for vaccinated people – “It doesn’t make any more sense in factual terms”

The first relaxation for vaccinated and convalescent people was decided several days ago and ensures that those affected regain a little normalcy in their everyday lives. For example, vaccinated and convalescent people are not counted as additional people when they meet other households. Since then, proof of vaccination has also replaced the mandatory test that applies in many places. One area in which those vaccinated against the coronavirus have not yet experienced any advantages is the mask requirement.

Masks in public transport or when shopping must continue to be worn by all citizens, regardless of their vaccination status. That should change, at least if the chairman of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Rhineland-Palatinate, Peter Heinz, has his way. Heinz believes that anyone who has received both vaccinations should be exempted from the mask requirement: “It makes no more practical sense to wear a mask than someone who has been vaccinated twice,” said the KV boss.

Corona pandemic: To prevent an impending scenario – KV boss wants to create incentives for vaccinations

With his demand, Heinz wants above all to create a greater incentive for vaccinations. The doctor fears that, due to falling infection numbers and nationwide easing, the demand for vaccinations among the population will fall in the summer. Especially when there is likely to be enough vaccine available. “I fear that we will then get stuck with an initial vaccination rate of 55 percent”, so the concern of the KV boss. Heinz is not alone with this assessment. The physicist Viola Priesemann also recently spoke of this possible scenario.

The doctor fears that for reasons of solidarity with those who have not been vaccinated, this will give up the chance of “getting beyond the 55 percent to 60 percent vaccination quota”. That is why the KV boss formulates his clear demand: “A person who has been vaccinated twice should again be a person with all the freedom that he had in 2019.” (fd)