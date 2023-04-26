His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that the UAE will remain a primary supporter of global efforts to confront diseases and epidemics, and supportive of qualitative initiatives and innovative solutions to eradicate malaria.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “On the occasion of World Malaria Day … we affirm our continuation of our endeavor to help affected communities to deal with this disease, and to support specific initiatives and innovative solutions, in cooperation with partners to eradicate it … the UAE will remain a main supporter of global efforts to confront diseases and epidemics.” .

