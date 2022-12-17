President of the Republic | Uutissuomalainen: The number of amnesty applications made to the president collapsed

President Sauli Niinistö has pardoned significantly fewer applicants than his predecessors.

Republic the number of requests for pardons made to the president has collapsed, says News Finn. In 1995, the president Martti Ahtisaari resolved 330 petitions. This year, the president Sauli Niinistö has resolved only 32 petitions.

According to Uutissuomalainen, between 37 and 100 amnesty applications were initiated between 2010 and 2021. This year, only 35 applications were received by December 14.

The decrease in the number is explained by the fact that the Helsinki Court of Appeal has been able to release life-sentenced prisoners since the end of 2006.

“Therefore, amnesty is no longer the only chance for them to be released,” says the government secretary Johanna Nyberg from the Ministry of Justice to Uutissuomalai.

From Niinistö, which was a resident until 2012, has rarely pardoned those convicted of a crime, only 21 people in total. President Tarja Halonen pardoned a total of 268 people during his two presidential terms. Martti Ahtisaari, on the other hand, pardoned 183 prisoners between 1994 and 2000.

According to Uutissuomalainen, Niinistö has not pardoned anyone this year.