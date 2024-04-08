Tuesday, April 9, 2024
President of the Republic | Stubb meets EU representatives and the Secretary General of NATO

April 8, 2024
in World Europe
President of the Republic | Stubb meets EU representatives and the Secretary General of NATO

The purpose of the visit is to discuss, for example, security and defense policy issues, the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit.

Republic president Alexander Stubb will visit Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

President Stubb meets the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenbergof the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croonof the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsolan, President of the European Council Charles Michelin and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy by Josep Borrell.

The program also includes a meeting with the EU commissioner responsible for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen's story with.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss, for example, security and defense policy issues, the situation in Ukraine, and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

President Stubb and Secretary General Stoltenberg will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday.

