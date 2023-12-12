President of the Republic | President Niinistö will meet the prime ministers of the other Nordic countries in Oslo

The last time Niinistö and the prime ministers of the Nordic countries met in Helsinki last May.

President Sauli Niinistö participates today in the meeting of the heads of the Nordic countries in Norway. The subject of the meeting is Nordic security and defense cooperation.

In addition to Niinistö, the Norwegian Prime Minister will be participating in the meeting in Oslo Jonas Gahr StörePrime Minister of Sweden Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir.

The last time Niinistö and the prime ministers of the Nordic countries met in Helsinki last May. At that time, the president of Ukraine also participated in the meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyi.