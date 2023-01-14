Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Yoon Sok Yul, President of the Republic of Korea, affirmed that the prospects for Korean-Emirati cooperation in the coming period are great, reinforced by the two countries’ long-term strategic partnership. President Yoon said that the cooperation between his country and the UAE will contribute to enhancing stability in the global energy sector and supporting the smart city industry, pointing out that he considers his visit to the country, which began yesterday, an opportunity to expand cooperation between the two countries, to include their bilateral efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and promote climate action between them. Countries of the world.

On the occasion of his first official visit to the UAE, Yoon spoke about aspects of bilateral cooperation with the UAE in the field of economy and joint efforts aimed at combating the repercussions of climate change, especially in the areas of energy transition, hydrogen production and smart farms in the context of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention. On climate change (COP28), His Excellency affirmed that his country will work in cooperation with the UAE to make the COP28 Conference of Parties a success, scheduled to be held at the end of this year in the UAE, and said that the visit will focus on four important areas such as nuclear power plants, energy, investment and defense industries.

■ What are your expectations regarding your Excellency’s first official visit to the UAE?

■■ I am pleased to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during my visit, and I look forward to establishing good relations based on friendship and trust. My visit bears special significance, especially as it is the first official visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1980.

The two sides will discuss future cooperation across all sectors, including responses to climate change, science and technology, new industries in the future, and health care, in addition to cultural exchanges through visits between the two countries. The prospects for Korean-Emirati cooperation will be great in the coming period.

I am accompanied by a large delegation of 100 Korean business leaders, along with a delegation of senior government officials.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

■ It is expected that you will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week leading up to hosting the Conference of the Parties «COP28», which will be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year. Can you talk about the importance of the two events at the international level and the upcoming UAE-Korean cooperation?

■■ This year, COP28 will, for the first time, assess progress in joint efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement through a series of global “assessments,” which will be a critical turning point for further efforts to advance climate action worldwide.

The United Arab Emirates, known globally as one of the largest oil producing countries, is the first country in the Middle East to declare its goal of climate neutrality, and seeks to transition to an economic and industrial structure focused on clean energy.

Since 2008, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has been held with the aim of hosting and bringing together experts in technology development and international cooperation from around the world for the clean energy transition. Therefore, the event is expected to serve as a bridge to ensure the success of COP28.

Korea and the United Arab Emirates enjoy a long-term strategic partnership, and I intend to use my visit as an opportunity to expand the friendly cooperation between our two countries to include our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, and to promote climate action among the countries of the world, in addition, when the experience of the United Arab Emirates in the construction and operation of Masdar City “as one of the most sustainable urban societies in the world” With Korea’s world-class information technology, infrastructure construction and green technology, the two countries are expected to make great achievements in the world in the global smart city industry.

strategic partnership

■ How do you see the strategic importance of Korea’s relations with the Arab Gulf states, especially the special strategic partnership with the UAE?

■■ There is cooperation between Korea and the Gulf countries in a number of areas that focus on energy, construction and infrastructure. Korea is one of the five largest importers of crude oil in the world. Since more than 50 percent of our imported oil comes from the Gulf, relations with the Gulf countries are of great importance in terms of our energy security.

Korean companies have also made remarkable contributions to strengthening the infrastructure of a number of Middle Eastern countries. Nearly 30 percent of overseas orders received by our construction companies in 2022 were from the Middle East. Infrastructure cooperation, as in the large-scale construction sector, can be seen as the driving force behind the economic development of our two countries. Recently, the Gulf countries have begun to develop future industries to prepare for the post-oil era. Given Korea’s great technical advancement, the experience and knowledge we have accumulated in executing projects throughout the Gulf and the common vision we share with the Gulf countries, both sides are ideal partners for each other in this regard.

Since the establishment of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the United Arab Emirates has been the main strategic partner for our country in the Middle East in the field of future industries, including aerospace, healthcare, medical services, smart farms and hydrogen.

Trade agreements

■ Korea is working to strengthen its relations with regional blocs such as ASEAN, which are strengthened by free trade agreements. What is the importance of the ongoing negotiations on the free trade agreement between Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council?

■■ Korea and the GCC countries agreed in 2007 to make efforts for a free trade agreement. Negotiations are currently underway with the aim of reaching an agreement.

Korea and the GCC countries have established long-term cooperative relations in areas such as energy and construction. Recently, our cooperation has expanded to advanced industries, defense industry, healthcare, agriculture and culture.

I hope that the Korea-GCC Free Trade Agreement, if concluded, will serve as a driving force contributing to the joint endeavors of our two countries to respond to new challenges, including climate change, supply chain crises, digital transformation, as well as technological and industrial cooperation.

Economic and trade relations

■ How do you assess progress in bilateral economic and trade relations and future prospects?

■■ The two friendly countries cooperate across various fields, including the defense industry, agriculture, health and medical services, and culture. I hope that the visit will contribute to the promotion of economic cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates at a high level.

Regional and international issues

■ What do you think about the prospects for Korean-Emirati cooperation in regional and international issues of common interest?

■■ Peace and stability in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula are important factors for world peace and prosperity.

The United Arab Emirates is advancing rapidly under the enlightened leadership of the country, which has a piercing future vision and increases its contribution to regional and international issues. Korea also pursues responsible foreign policies with the vision of becoming a pivotal country in the world. In addition, the UAE is actively serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2022-2023. Korea is also seeking a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2024-2025, and we will work together more closely on the international stage, including at the United Nations.

We will support the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties at the end of this year, and we will work together in this regard to make this global event a success.

Korean community

■ How do you see the importance of cultural and popular relations and the contribution of the Korean community in the UAE in this regard?

■■ The cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the UAE represent a solid foundation for the advancement of relations between Korea and the UAE. I am pleased that strengthening this relationship has helped us build bridges of cooperation between our two peoples. Since the start of the construction boom in the 1970s, the Korean community of professionals working in various fields, from scientists, doctors, nurses and flight attendants to entrepreneurs, has contributed to the social and economic growth of the UAE.