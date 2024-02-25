President of the Republic | Niinistö will participate in the Ukraine meeting in Paris on Monday

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and find common ways to support Ukraine more effectively.

President Sauli Niinistö will participate in a meeting on supporting Ukraine in Paris on Monday, the office of the president of the republic said on Sunday.

The meeting organized at the Élysée Palace is hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Leaders from several European countries will participate in the meeting. According to the news agency AFP, the German chancellor is among the 20 or so European leaders Olaf Scholz and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. The Prime Minister of Slovakia will also participate in the meeting Robert Ficowhose government is considered more friendly towards Russia.

The meeting will be opened by the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky by video call.

At the same time, Niinistö's last week as sitting president begins. His followers Alexander Stubb takes office on Friday, March 1.

Correction February 25, 2024 at 10:18 p.m.: It was written in the story that Slovakia's representative would not participate in the meeting. In reality, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will attend the meeting.