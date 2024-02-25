Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President of the Republic | Niinistö will participate in the Ukraine meeting in Paris on Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
President of the Republic | Niinistö will participate in the Ukraine meeting in Paris on Monday

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and find common ways to support Ukraine more effectively.

President Sauli Niinistö will participate in a meeting on supporting Ukraine in Paris on Monday, the office of the president of the republic said on Sunday.

The meeting organized at the Élysée Palace is hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and find common ways to support Ukraine more effectively.

Leaders from several European countries will participate in the meeting. According to the news agency AFP, the German chancellor is among the 20 or so European leaders Olaf Scholz and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. The Prime Minister of Slovakia will also participate in the meeting Robert Ficowhose government is considered more friendly towards Russia.

The meeting will be opened by the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky by video call.

At the same time, Niinistö's last week as sitting president begins. His followers Alexander Stubb takes office on Friday, March 1.

See also  HS analysis STM rolled out and regions no longer agree to follow its recommendations - yet they require national guidance

Correction February 25, 2024 at 10:18 p.m.: It was written in the story that Slovakia's representative would not participate in the meeting. In reality, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will attend the meeting.

#President #Republic #Niinistö #participate #Ukraine #meeting #Paris #Monday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky puts the number of dead soldiers at 31,000 and admits that Ukraine is “in its most difficult moment”

Zelensky puts the number of dead soldiers at 31,000 and admits that Ukraine is “in its most difficult moment”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result