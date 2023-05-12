President of the Republic | Niinistö to the ambassadors: We must dare to talk about peace as well

According to Niinistö, who hosts traditional diplomatic dinners, a just peace can only be one that Ukraine can accept.

President Sauli Niinistö hosted ambassadors on Thursday at traditional diplomatic dinners at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Niinistö said in his speech ambassadors that Ukraine deserves broad international support for its legitimate self-defense on the battlefield. At the same time, according to Niinistö, Ukraine also deserves extensive international support in its search for a lasting way out of the war.

“A just peace can only be one that Ukraine can accept, at a time that is acceptable for Ukraine,” Niinistö said.

“Under these conditions, we must dare to talk about peace as well. Not from Ukraine, not without Ukraine. But with Ukraine.”

According to Niinistö, the war in Ukraine seriously violates international law and the entire international rule-based order.

“This is not just a regional issue or a Western concern. This is a global tragedy. It should unite us, not separate us,” Niinistö said.

Due to the break caused by the corona pandemic, four years had already passed since the previous diplomatic dinners.