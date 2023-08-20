President of the Republic | Niinistö for Swedish radio: Putin’s hostile speech in December 2021 woke up

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, said in a summer speech on Sveriges Radio that the bilateral defense cooperation between Finland and Sweden was not enough in the changed security situation.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö gave a “summer speech” Swedish radio (Sveriges Radio) in a traditional favorite program. Niinistö is the last P1 summer speaker of summer 2023.

Niinistö spoke about NATO, among other things.

Niinistö said that Russia’s hostility and pressure towards Finland has increased since Finland started its NATO membership process, and it continues to increase.

“It is possible that we will see many types of operations. It is not a matter of military operations, but of other kinds. Our Consulate General in St. Petersburg was closed this fall. Some people like [Venäjän puolustusministeri] Sergei Shoigu, have recently stepped up their tone and accused us of all sorts of things. Russia is constantly increasing its propaganda against Finland,” Niinistö said.

When Finland applied for NATO membership, Russia did not immediately react with hostility. Niinistö stated that Russia has had time, however, and now its activity has increased.

“Fortunately, Finland has prepared for this. As I said, we have gone through these risks.”

Niinistö said that he started thinking about Finland’s NATO membership even before Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine in February of last year. Niinistö said that he was awakened to the situation by the Russian president Vladimir Putin an attention-grabbing, threatening speech at the beginning of December 2021.

At that time, in his speech to foreign ambassadors in Moscow, Putin demanded written guarantees from the United States that the military alliance NATO would not expand eastward. Putin’s design practically connected Finland and Sweden to trade as well.

“Already after Putin’s speech, in which he spoke about Russia’s front line and insisted that NATO not expand to the east, I understood that we have to reform Finland’s security policy. And thinking about it apart from NATO was very difficult,” Niinistö said.

Niinistö belongs to the European leaders who have had the most contact with Vladimir Putin over the years. He says that Putin became more and more agitated whenever Ukraine and the West came up.

According to Niinistö, Putin’s frustration turned into anger over time.

“He changed. He was even more frustrated not only about Ukraine, but also about the situation in the West,” said Niinistö.

According to Niinistö, mutual cooperation between Finland and Sweden is not enough in the changed security situation.

When Russia attacked Ukraine, Sweden proposed deepening international defense cooperation as an alternative to NATO membership.

Niinistö said that he was skeptical about the proposal for several reasons.

“Similar ideas had already existed in Finland before, but Sweden was not interested in them. I hadn’t pushed the matter forward myself, partly because of Sweden’s lack of interest and partly because I thought bilateral cooperation was not enough. I thought so at the beginning of 2022,” Niinistö said in the program.