President of the Republic | Niinistö and Stubb are having lunch today in Mäntyniemi

The president of Finland changes on March 1.
STT
Finland the current and future presidential couple will meet for lunch today.
President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio have invited the future president by Alexander Stubb and his spouse By Suzanne Innes-Stubb for lunch at the president's official residence in Mäntyniemi.
The president of Finland changes on March 1. Alexander Stubb will then take up his post. At the same time, the term of office of President Sauli Niinistö ends.
