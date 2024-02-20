Wednesday, February 21, 2024
President of the Republic | Niinistö and Stubb are having lunch today in Mäntyniemi

February 20, 2024
Policy|The president of the Republic

The president of Finland changes on March 1.

Alexander Stubb celebrated his election victory with his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb at the election supervisors in Pikku-Finlandia in Helsinki on February 11. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

STT

Finland the current and future presidential couple will meet for lunch today.

President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio have invited the future president by Alexander Stubb and his spouse By Suzanne Innes-Stubb for lunch at the president's official residence in Mäntyniemi.

The president of Finland changes on March 1. Alexander Stubb will then take up his post. At the same time, the term of office of President Sauli Niinistö ends.

Read more from the author

STT

